Culp (NYSE:CULP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Culp Stock Performance

Culp stock opened at $4.32 on Friday. Culp has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $5.99. The stock has a market cap of $53.87 million, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Culp in the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Culp by 4.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 485,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 19,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gate City Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Culp in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,010,000. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Culp

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

