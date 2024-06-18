CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Peoples Bank KS

Peoples Bank KS decreased its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,707 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,910 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up approximately 1.9% of Peoples Bank KS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Peoples Bank KS’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,868,000. Napatree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $1,238,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $509,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have commented on CVS. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $76.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on CVS Health from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.05.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,424.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
CVS Health Stock Performance
NYSE CVS traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $61.02. The stock had a trading volume of 8,908,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,112,798. The stock has a market cap of $76.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.53. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $52.77 and a 12-month high of $83.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81.
CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $88.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.
CVS Health Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 46.75%.
CVS Health Profile
CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.
