Daxor Co. (NASDAQ:DXR) Short Interest Up 13.8% in May

Daxor Co. (NASDAQ:DXR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 13.8% from the May 15th total of 5,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.
Daxor Stock Down 1.9 %
Daxor stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.83. 377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,089. Daxor has a 12 month low of $7.11 and a 12 month high of $10.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.90.
About Daxor
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Daxor
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Occidental Stock: Buffett’s 9-Day Buying Spree Lifts Stake to 29%
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- 3M Stock: Invest Now for Unmatched Quality and Growth Potential
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Super Micro AI Stock: Should You Invest After a 275% Increase?
Receive News & Ratings for Daxor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daxor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.