Daxor Co. (NASDAQ:DXR) Short Interest Up 13.8% in May

Daxor Co. (NASDAQ:DXR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 13.8% from the May 15th total of 5,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Daxor Stock Down 1.9 %

Daxor stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.83. 377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,089. Daxor has a 12 month low of $7.11 and a 12 month high of $10.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.90.

Get Daxor alerts:

About Daxor

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Daxor Corporation, a medical device company, provides blood volume measurement technology focused on blood volume testing. The company develops and markets BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer, a diagnostic blood test to provide safe, accurate, objective quantification of blood volume status and composition compared to patient-specific norms for used in a broad range of medical and surgical conditions.

Receive News & Ratings for Daxor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daxor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.