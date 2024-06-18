DEI Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $42.59 (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 18th. One DEI token can now be purchased for about $0.0113 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. DEI has a total market capitalization of $83.92 million and approximately $42.59 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DEI has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71.55 or 0.00110239 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00008827 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About DEI

DEI (CRYPTO:DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2021. The official website for DEI is deus.finance. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

