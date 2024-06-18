DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF) Short Interest Down 12.9% in May

DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 360,200 shares, a drop of 12.9% from the May 15th total of 413,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,602.0 days.

DeNA Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DNACF remained flat at $9.42 during trading on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average of $9.84. DeNA has a 12 month low of $8.54 and a 12 month high of $12.92.

DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DeNA had a negative return on equity of 11.87% and a negative net margin of 20.18%. The business had revenue of $219.55 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that DeNA will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DeNA Company Profile

DeNA Co, Ltd. develops and operates mobile and online services worldwide. It operates Mobage, an entertainment platform; Yahoo! Mobage, which offers social games for PC browsers; AndApp, a platform that allows users to play mobile game apps on PC browsers under the same user account; Pococha, a social live streaming community; and IRIAM, an app which allows to livestream as an anime character.

