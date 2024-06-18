Dentgroup LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Dentgroup LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Dentgroup LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IYW. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IYW traded up $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.46. The stock had a trading volume of 498,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,696. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $100.84 and a one year high of $153.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.17.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

