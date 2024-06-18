Dentgroup LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Dentgroup LLC trimmed its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. Dentgroup LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TLT. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,148,000 after buying an additional 6,247 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,956,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 260,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,780,000 after purchasing an additional 94,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skyline Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,990,000. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TLT traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.59. The stock had a trading volume of 26,827,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,980,613. The company has a market cap of $48.33 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.49. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.42 and a fifty-two week high of $103.95.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.3083 dividend. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

