Dentgroup LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Dentgroup LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Dentgroup LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,594,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,667. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $152.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.22. The firm has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.97 and a fifty-two week high of $159.85.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

