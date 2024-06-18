Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB) to Issue Dividend of $0.15

Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, June 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, June 20th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th.
Dimensional Global Credit ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
NASDAQ DGCB traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.94. The stock had a trading volume of 26,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,046. Dimensional Global Credit ETF has a one year low of $50.06 and a one year high of $53.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.61.
About Dimensional Global Credit ETF
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Dimensional Global Credit ETF
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Occidental Stock: Buffett’s 9-Day Buying Spree Lifts Stake to 29%
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- 3M Stock: Invest Now for Unmatched Quality and Growth Potential
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Super Micro AI Stock: Should You Invest After a 275% Increase?
Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Global Credit ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Global Credit ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.