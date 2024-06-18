Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB) to Issue Dividend of $0.15

Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, June 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, June 20th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th.

Dimensional Global Credit ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ DGCB traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.94. The stock had a trading volume of 26,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,046. Dimensional Global Credit ETF has a one year low of $50.06 and a one year high of $53.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.61.

Get Dimensional Global Credit ETF alerts:

About Dimensional Global Credit ETF

(Get Free Report)

See Also

The Dimensional Global Credit ETF (DGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a broad portfolio of debt securities of any credit quality that are maturing within 20 years. The fund aims to maximize total returns, while optimizing overall gains DGCB was launched on Nov 7, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Global Credit ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Global Credit ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.