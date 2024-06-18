Distoken Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DISTW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Distoken Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DISTW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the May 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Distoken Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of DISTW stock opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.02. Distoken Acquisition has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.37.

Distoken Acquisition Company Profile

Distoken Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focus on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology industry that operates in Asia.

