Distoken Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DISTW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Distoken Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DISTW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the May 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Distoken Acquisition Price Performance
Shares of DISTW stock opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.02. Distoken Acquisition has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.37.
Distoken Acquisition Company Profile
