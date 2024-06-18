Dorel Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Dorel Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIIBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,700 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the May 15th total of 83,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.0 days.

Dorel Industries Stock Down 0.4 %

OTCMKTS:DIIBF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.13. 2,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,199. Dorel Industries has a 52 week low of $3.27 and a 52 week high of $5.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.66.

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $351.07 million for the quarter. Dorel Industries had a negative net margin of 3.44% and a negative return on equity of 19.59%.

About Dorel Industries

Dorel Industries Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of home and juvenile products worldwide. The company operates through Dorel Home and Dorel Juvenile segments. The Dorel Home segment offers ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings products, including metal folding furniture, futons, children's furniture, step stools, hand trucks, ladders, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture items.

