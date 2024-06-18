DTS Co. (OTCMKTS:DTSOF) Short Interest Down 7.6% in May

DTS Co. (OTCMKTS:DTSOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a decrease of 7.6% from the May 15th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

DTS Stock Performance

Shares of DTS stock remained flat at $24.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.60. DTS has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $24.85.

Get DTS alerts:

About DTS

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

DTS Corporation provides systems integration services in Japan. The company operates through four segments: Finance and Society; Corporate Solutions; Operational Infrastructure BPO; and Regional, Overseas, Etc. It develops and maintains information systems; designs and constructs electrical and telecommunications construction work related to information systems; develops, sells, and leases educational equipment and teaching materials related to the information systems; and publishes, edits, and translates work related to the information systems.

Receive News & Ratings for DTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.