DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Short Interest Update

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,770,000 shares, a growth of 18.0% from the May 15th total of 15,910,000 shares. Approximately 10.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DXC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $23.00 to $17.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.14.

DXC Technology stock opened at $17.96 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.87. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $14.78 and a 1 year high of $28.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. DXC Technology had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXC. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,234,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827,176 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 13,006,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272,212 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,080,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,484 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,468,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,314 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 3,407.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,411,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

