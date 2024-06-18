Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Insider Selling

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $43.17 and last traded at $43.26, with a volume of 3096993 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.41.

Specifically, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 18,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $881,606.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 253,176 shares in the company, valued at $11,828,382.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 18,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $881,606.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 253,176 shares in the company, valued at $11,828,382.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total value of $2,320,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 732,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,994,907.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dynatrace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.54.

Dynatrace Trading Down 4.7 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.25. The company has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.31, a P/E/G ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.05.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $380.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.20 million. Analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynatrace

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Dynatrace by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dynatrace



Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Further Reading

