DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) Short Interest Up 12.7% in May

DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a growth of 12.7% from the May 15th total of 1,100,000 shares. Approximately 7.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 184,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of DZS in a report on Friday, May 17th.

DZS Stock Down 1.4 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DZS

DZSI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.38. 49,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,406. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.37 and its 200 day moving average is $1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.86. DZS has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $4.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DZS by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,000,673 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,917 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in DZS by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 120,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 28,200 shares during the period. Finally, Merlin Capital Inc boosted its stake in shares of DZS by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Merlin Capital Inc now owns 46,053 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 9,655 shares during the last quarter. 40.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DZS

DZS Inc provides access and optical networking infrastructure and cloud software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company offers access edge solutions through DZS Velocity, including voice, high-definition and ultra-high-definition video, highspeed internet access, and business class services; switching and routing products; and XCelerate for increasing the velocity with which service providers can leap to multi-gigabit services.

