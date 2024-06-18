Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Purchased by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $9,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ETN. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 1st quarter worth about $3,150,000. Park National Corp OH grew its position in Eaton by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 2,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 220.8% during the fourth quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 232.9% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $801,725.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,687,738.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $279.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $287.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $312.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.27.

Eaton Stock Performance

ETN traded up $2.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $327.59. 1,902,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,021,439. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $189.26 and a fifty-two week high of $345.19. The company has a market capitalization of $130.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.42, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $323.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.44.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.12. Eaton had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 44.39%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

