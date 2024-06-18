Electroneum (ETN) Market Capitalization Tops $43.96 Million

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. During the last week, Electroneum has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $43.96 million and $1.16 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001540 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001541 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,974,476,155 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official message board is medium.com/@etn-network. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a Layer 1 EVM-compatible blockchain known for its swift transaction speed of 5 seconds with instant finality, low smart contract fees, and high energy efficiency, using the Istanbul Byzantine Fault Tolerance (IBFT) consensus. It powers AnyTask.com, aiding freelancers globally by enabling payments in ETN, which is especially beneficial for the 1.4 billion people without bank accounts. Created in 2017 by Richard Ells, ETN has expanded its use to over 4 million users and supports various charitable and educational projects through its validator program.”

