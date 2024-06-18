Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$53.44.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ENB. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

Shares of ENB stock opened at C$47.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$49.10 and its 200 day moving average is C$48.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$101.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.88. Enbridge has a 12-month low of C$42.75 and a 12-month high of C$52.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.31.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$11.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.24 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 8.70%. Research analysts expect that Enbridge will post 2.8613689 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.915 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.64%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

