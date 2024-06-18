Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Receives $25.86 Average PT from Analysts

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.86.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVST. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Envista in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Envista from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Envista in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Envista from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Envista from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Envista by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 359,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,034,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Envista by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,935,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,975,000 after buying an additional 59,689 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Envista by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Envista in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its stake in shares of Envista by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 8,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period.

Shares of Envista stock opened at $17.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.49. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.34. Envista has a fifty-two week low of $17.09 and a fifty-two week high of $36.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $623.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.85 million. Envista had a positive return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Envista will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

