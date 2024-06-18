Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Receives $25.86 Average PT from Analysts

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.86.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVST. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Envista in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Envista from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Envista in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Envista from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Envista from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Envista
Institutional Trading of Envista
Envista Trading Down 2.5 %
Shares of Envista stock opened at $17.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.49. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.34. Envista has a fifty-two week low of $17.09 and a fifty-two week high of $36.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.27.
Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $623.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.85 million. Envista had a positive return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Envista will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Envista Company Profile
Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Envista
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Buffett Bails on BYD: What It Means for the Future of EV Stocks
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Domino’s vs. Papa John’s: Stock Showdown of Pizza Giants
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Williams-Sonoma Makes Stock More Accessible with a Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.