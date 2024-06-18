EOG Resources’ (EOG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Bank of America

Bank of America reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $151.00 price objective on the energy exploration company’s stock.

EOG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded EOG Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Benchmark restated a hold rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $143.19.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on EOG

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG opened at $119.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.25. EOG Resources has a 1-year low of $106.34 and a 1-year high of $139.67.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 30.33%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 12.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total value of $168,829.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 161,109 shares in the company, valued at $20,987,669.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total value of $168,829.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 161,109 shares in the company, valued at $20,987,669.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total value of $349,828.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,206,821.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,512 shares of company stock worth $2,144,972 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EOG Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Trust boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 35.9% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 36,543 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after acquiring an additional 9,647 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 11.1% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,279,954 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $160,935,000 after buying an additional 127,615 shares during the last quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 29.9% during the first quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 79.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 26,492 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after buying an additional 11,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 218.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 100,558 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $12,855,000 after buying an additional 68,953 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.