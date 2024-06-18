EOS Price Hits $0.56 on Top Exchanges (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 18th. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00000852 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EOS has a total market capitalization of $1.17 billion and approximately $245.44 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, EOS has traded 18.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000177 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000666 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000933 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001256 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

