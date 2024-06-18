EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ) Short Interest Update

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decline of 9.7% from the May 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
EpicQuest Education Group International Trading Up 6.4 %
Shares of EpicQuest Education Group International stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,376. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.96 and its 200-day moving average is $1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.27. EpicQuest Education Group International has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $2.19.
