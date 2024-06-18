EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ) Short Interest Update

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decline of 9.7% from the May 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

EpicQuest Education Group International Trading Up 6.4 %

Shares of EpicQuest Education Group International stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,376. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.96 and its 200-day moving average is $1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.27. EpicQuest Education Group International has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $2.19.

Get EpicQuest Education Group International alerts:

About EpicQuest Education Group International

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides education solutions for students interested in college and university programs in the United States and internationally. The company offers English proficiency educational programming and transfer pathways for students pursuing academic degrees; and operates a career-training college.

Receive News & Ratings for EpicQuest Education Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EpicQuest Education Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.