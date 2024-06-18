EQB Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Short Interest Down 13.5% in May

EQB Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 205,600 shares, a decline of 13.5% from the May 15th total of 237,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 257.0 days.
EQB Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS EQGPF remained flat at $63.57 during midday trading on Tuesday. 29 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 928. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.37. EQB has a 12-month low of $49.03 and a 12-month high of $71.76.
