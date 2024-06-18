EQB Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Short Interest Down 13.5% in May

EQB Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 205,600 shares, a decline of 13.5% from the May 15th total of 237,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 257.0 days.

EQB Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS EQGPF remained flat at $63.57 during midday trading on Tuesday. 29 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 928. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.37. EQB has a 12-month low of $49.03 and a 12-month high of $71.76.

About EQB

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.

