ERC20 (ERC20) Trading Down 7.9% This Week

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 18th. ERC20 has a market capitalization of $172.22 million and approximately $12,984.31 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ERC20 has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ERC20 token can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000237 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 is a token. It was first traded on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.15352961 USD and is up 3.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $12.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

