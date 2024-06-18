Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Short Interest Update

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, an increase of 15.9% from the May 15th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 614,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

In related news, insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 3,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total value of $116,504.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,329.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Everbridge by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Everbridge by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 46,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 6,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Everbridge by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Everbridge by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $34.74 on Tuesday. Everbridge has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $36.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.27, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.21). Everbridge had a negative net margin of 11.67% and a positive return on equity of 5.26%. The firm had revenue of $111.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.90 million. On average, research analysts expect that Everbridge will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EVBG. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Everbridge from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Everbridge in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Everbridge from $28.60 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Everbridge from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

