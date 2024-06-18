Everscale Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $282,889.43 (EVER)

Everscale (EVER) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 17th. In the last week, Everscale has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. Everscale has a total market capitalization of $103.26 million and approximately $282,889.43 worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everscale coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0524 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Everscale Coin Profile

Everscale’s genesis date was May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,114,336,757 coins and its circulating supply is 1,969,243,947 coins. Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network. Everscale’s official website is everscale.network. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale (EVER) is a blockchain platform’s native token. It offers decentralized solutions, optimizes transactions, and supports decentralized applications (dApps). EVER is used for transaction fees, staking, and governance within the Everscale ecosystem. The extent of governance participation by token holders may vary.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everscale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everscale should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everscale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

