Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) CEO Sells $14,836.48 in Stock

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) CEO David Michael Barrett sold 11,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.34, for a total value of $14,836.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

David Michael Barrett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 14th, David Michael Barrett sold 17,740 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.38, for a total transaction of $24,481.20.

On Wednesday, June 12th, David Michael Barrett sold 16,970 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total value of $24,606.50.

On Monday, June 10th, David Michael Barrett sold 17,110 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total transaction of $24,638.40.

On Friday, June 7th, David Michael Barrett sold 16,780 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total value of $24,666.60.

On Wednesday, June 5th, David Michael Barrett sold 17,060 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total value of $24,566.40.

On Monday, June 3rd, David Michael Barrett sold 16,910 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total transaction of $24,688.60.

On Thursday, May 30th, David Michael Barrett sold 1,500 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total value of $2,445.00.

On Tuesday, May 28th, David Michael Barrett sold 14,390 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total transaction of $25,038.60.

On Friday, May 24th, David Michael Barrett sold 15,030 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total value of $24,949.80.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, David Michael Barrett sold 14,680 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total transaction of $24,956.00.

Expensify Stock Performance

EXFY stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.28. The stock had a trading volume of 470,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,599. The stock has a market cap of $110.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.85. Expensify, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $8.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.12). Expensify had a negative return on equity of 39.36% and a negative net margin of 27.46%. The firm had revenue of $33.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXFY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Expensify from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Expensify from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Expensify from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Expensify in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in Expensify by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,359,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,037 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expensify by 396.1% during the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 714,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 570,495 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Expensify by 16.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,346,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,158,000 after acquiring an additional 476,687 shares during the last quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Expensify by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Expensify by 57,044.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 161,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 160,864 shares during the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Expensify

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

