Fairman Group LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,065,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,454,000 after purchasing an additional 157,413 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust co increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 43,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 10,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 59,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $403,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

BATS IEFA traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.54. The stock had a trading volume of 14,162,574 shares. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.90. The company has a market cap of $113.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

