Fairman Group LLC Acquires Shares of 168 iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,848,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,343,593,000 after buying an additional 3,765,550 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 29,857.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,699,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $818,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,769 shares during the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $350,964,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $161,097,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,413,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,641,130,000 after purchasing an additional 341,407 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWF traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $366.59. 50,031 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,323,223. The stock has a market cap of $96.98 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $256.01 and a 12 month high of $368.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $338.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $324.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

