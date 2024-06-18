Fairman Group LLC Invests $151,000 in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHO. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3,381.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHO traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.09. The company had a trading volume of 35,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,277. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.15. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $47.65 and a 52 week high of $48.65.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

