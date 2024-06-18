Fairman Group LLC Invests $285,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VBK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 244.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 300,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,759,000 after purchasing an additional 213,588 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 917.0% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 221,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,350,000 after purchasing an additional 199,339 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,469,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,474,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,450,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

VBK opened at $247.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $248.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.62. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $195.63 and a 1 year high of $262.09.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

