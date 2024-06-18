Fairman Group LLC Makes New Investment in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,601 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000. Comcast accounts for approximately 0.3% of Fairman Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $2,542,988,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 107,773,317 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,725,926,000 after acquiring an additional 15,625,543 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 39.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,065,475 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $446,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861,358 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 116.8% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 5,145,838 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $227,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772,190 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 215.7% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,622,246 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $158,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,380,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $37.65 on Tuesday. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $36.43 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The firm has a market cap of $147.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.00 and a 200-day moving average of $41.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.80%.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.83.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

