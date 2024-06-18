Fairman Group LLC Takes $44,000 Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,735.3% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 370.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VT traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.39. 93,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,761,661. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.69. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.74 and a fifty-two week high of $113.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.