Ferrovial (NASDAQ:FER) Shares Gap Up to $38.51

Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.51, but opened at $39.33. Ferrovial shares last traded at $39.40, with a volume of 4,487 shares trading hands.
Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ferrovial in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company.
Ferrovial Stock Up 2.6 %
Ferrovial Company Profile
Ferrovial SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of transport infrastructure and urban services internationally. It operates through four segments: Construction, Toll Roads, Airports, and Energy Infrastructures and Mobility. The company designs and executes various public and private works, including the construction of public infrastructure; and develops, finances, and operates toll roads.
