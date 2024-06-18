FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:FCBBF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:FCBBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,752,300 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the May 15th total of 9,395,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

FinecoBank Banca Fineco Price Performance

FCBBF stock traded up $2.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.00. 427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 900. FinecoBank Banca Fineco has a 52-week low of $10.66 and a 52-week high of $13.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.17.

About FinecoBank Banca Fineco

FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. provides banking and investment products and services. The company offers banking services, including current account and deposit services, payment services, mortgages, overdrafts, and personal loans, as well as debit, credit, and prepaid cards; and brokerage services comprising order execution services on behalf of customers with direct access to global equity markets, as well as trading of CFDs, futures, options, bonds, ETFs, and certificates.

