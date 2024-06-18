FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:FCBBF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:FCBBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,752,300 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the May 15th total of 9,395,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
FinecoBank Banca Fineco Price Performance
FCBBF stock traded up $2.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.00. 427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 900. FinecoBank Banca Fineco has a 52-week low of $10.66 and a 52-week high of $13.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.17.
About FinecoBank Banca Fineco
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than FinecoBank Banca Fineco
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Occidental Stock: Buffett’s 9-Day Buying Spree Lifts Stake to 29%
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- 3M Stock: Invest Now for Unmatched Quality and Growth Potential
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Super Micro AI Stock: Should You Invest After a 275% Increase?
Receive News & Ratings for FinecoBank Banca Fineco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinecoBank Banca Fineco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.