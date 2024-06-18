First Digital USD (FDUSD) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $2.40 Billion

First Digital USD (FDUSD) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 18th. First Digital USD has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion and approximately $7.74 billion worth of First Digital USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, First Digital USD has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One First Digital USD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001550 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

First Digital USD Token Profile

First Digital USD was first traded on May 29th, 2023. First Digital USD’s total supply is 2,398,552,584 tokens. First Digital USD’s official website is firstdigitallabs.com. First Digital USD’s official Twitter account is @fdlabshq.

Buying and Selling First Digital USD

According to CryptoCompare, “First Digital USD (FDUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. First Digital USD has a current supply of 2,418,831,584.3. The last known price of First Digital USD is 1.00014751 USD and is up 0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 313 active market(s) with $7,124,773,556.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://firstdigitallabs.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as First Digital USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade First Digital USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy First Digital USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

