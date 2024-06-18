First Financial Bank Trust Division Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

First Financial Bank Trust Division decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,576 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,746,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $861,217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547,415 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 601.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,364,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,673,000 after buying an additional 3,742,702 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 22.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,630,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $804,308,000 after buying an additional 1,955,619 shares during the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,204,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,763,000.

VNQ traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $84.07. 1,227,783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,456,686. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $90.09.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

