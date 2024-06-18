First Financial Bank Trust Division Has $4.75 Million Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

First Financial Bank Trust Division cut its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,811 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,210,181,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Oracle by 9,299.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,170,999 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $865,472,000 after buying an additional 8,084,067 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 5.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,273,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $15,599,200,000 after buying an additional 7,883,515 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Oracle by 382.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,563,366 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $481,820,000 after buying an additional 3,617,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Oracle by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,384,162 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,938,242,000 after buying an additional 3,323,334 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $3.52 on Tuesday, reaching $144.83. 4,564,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,488,554. The company has a market cap of $398.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.68, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.38 and a 200-day moving average of $116.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $99.26 and a one year high of $145.06.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $2,320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,976. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 880,000 shares of company stock valued at $110,488,150. 42.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.79.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

