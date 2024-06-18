First Financial Bank Trust Division Reduces Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

First Financial Bank Trust Division decreased its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,179 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway comprises approximately 1.0% of First Financial Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $10,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth $769,556,000. Canoe Financial LP lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 8,401.1% in the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 4,007,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $503,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960,049 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,623,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $957,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951,506 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,868,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,761,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907,938 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 19,189,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,412,032,000 after buying an additional 1,280,726 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $120.92. 404,771 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 998,408. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.90. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $103.96 and a one year high of $134.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.81%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.08%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CNI shares. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.32.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

