First Financial Bank Trust Division Sells 1,714 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

First Financial Bank Trust Division reduced its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,714 shares during the period. Cincinnati Financial comprises about 1.5% of First Financial Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $15,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 349,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,123,000 after purchasing an additional 46,595 shares during the last quarter. United Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $888,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $179,305,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 160,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,610,000 after acquiring an additional 61,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $21,036,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CINF. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $113.47 per share, with a total value of $113,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,018.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CINF stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,339. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.65. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $95.01 and a one year high of $124.35.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.56%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

