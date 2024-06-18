First Financial Bank Trust Division Sells 81 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

First Financial Bank Trust Division trimmed its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,559,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,175,146,000 after purchasing an additional 16,801 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,751,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,203,163,000 after purchasing an additional 8,862 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 100.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,396,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $610,515,000 after purchasing an additional 698,611 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 15.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 503,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $220,146,000 after purchasing an additional 66,986 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 390,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,774,000 after purchasing an additional 17,605 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems Trading Up 0.6 %

FDS stock traded up $2.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $409.08. 151,864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $385.27 and a one year high of $488.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $425.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $449.36.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.39. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 34.36%. The business had revenue of $545.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.93 million. Equities research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.94%.

Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $5,166,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Goran Skoko sold 6,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.40, for a total transaction of $2,712,226.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,296,336.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $5,166,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,987 shares of company stock worth $10,283,347. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $407.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $460.00 target price (down previously from $480.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $372.00 to $350.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $431.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.