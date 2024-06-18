First Financial Bank Trust Division Trims Holdings in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

First Financial Bank Trust Division trimmed its position in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 68.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 47,880 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Ashland were worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASH. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Ashland in the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ashland during the 3rd quarter worth about $518,000. 93.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ashland from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ashland from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Ashland from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Ashland from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ashland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.44.

Ashland Stock Performance

ASH stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.62. The company had a trading volume of 94,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,305. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Ashland Inc. has a one year low of $70.82 and a one year high of $102.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.86.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $575.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.64 million. Ashland had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 9.09%. Ashland’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ashland Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

Ashland Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 1st were paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from Ashland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.97%.

Ashland Profile

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

