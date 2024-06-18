First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the May 15th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.8 days.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DVOL traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.66. The stock had a trading volume of 3,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,346. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.00. The firm has a market cap of $49.06 million, a P/E ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 0.80. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.42 and a fifty-two week high of $30.66.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.0527 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF ( NASDAQ:DVOL Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned about 0.85% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (DVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright Momentum Plus Low Vol index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large- and mid-cap, low-volatility stocks exhibiting relative strength. Holdings are weighted by the inverse of their volatility.

