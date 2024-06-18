First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN) Trading Down 0.4%

First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.55 and last traded at $16.65. 30,944 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 41,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.71.

First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.78. The stock has a market cap of $198.97 million, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 12,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

