First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB) EVP Sells $35,074.50 in Stock

First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Free Report) EVP William C. Mitchell sold 3,350 shares of First US Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $35,074.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,565.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

First US Bancshares Stock Down 0.2 %

First US Bancshares stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.15. The stock had a trading volume of 7,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,098. First US Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $11.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $58.77 million, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.91.

First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. First US Bancshares had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $9.91 million for the quarter.

First US Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of First US Bancshares

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. First US Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 14.93%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First US Bancshares stock. Stilwell Value LLC grew its stake in shares of First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB – Free Report) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. First US Bancshares makes up about 1.0% of Stilwell Value LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Stilwell Value LLC owned 2.44% of First US Bancshares worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 18.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First US Bancshares

First US Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits.

