Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) PT Lowered to $50.00

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Five9 from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on Five9 from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Five9 from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $82.71.

Five9 Stock Down 1.5 %

FIVN opened at $41.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.62 and its 200-day moving average is $64.85. Five9 has a one year low of $40.62 and a one year high of $92.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -48.38 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 7.02 and a current ratio of 7.02.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.13. Five9 had a negative net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $247.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.72 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Five9 will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Five9

In related news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 6,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $319,145.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,374,285.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 6,893 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $319,145.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,477 shares in the company, valued at $4,374,285.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.64, for a total value of $438,808.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,573,353.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,024,537. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five9

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cota Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Five9 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,021,000. Kopp LeRoy C acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 1st quarter valued at $14,751,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five9 during the first quarter worth $226,000. Sylebra Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 2,347,108 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $145,779,000 after acquiring an additional 34,681 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Five9 in the first quarter valued at about $1,161,000. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

