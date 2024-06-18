Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Flexible Solutions International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FSI opened at $1.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.03 million, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.57. Flexible Solutions International has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $2.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.11 and its 200 day moving average is $1.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.02 million. Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 6.23%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Flexible Solutions International Increases Dividend

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Flexible Solutions International’s previous — dividend of $0.05.

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

