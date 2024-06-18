FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF) Sets New 12-Month High at $67.32

FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $67.32 and last traded at $67.32, with a volume of 1232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.17.

FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund during the third quarter worth about $52,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund during the third quarter worth about $154,000.

About FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund

The FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (QDF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Northern Trust Quality Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of companies deemed to have secure dividends that matches the beta of the Northern Trust 1250 Index. QDF was launched on Dec 14, 2012 and is managed by FlexShares.

