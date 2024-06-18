Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) Short Interest Update

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,820,000 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the May 15th total of 12,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 38,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 1.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Fluence Energy alerts:

Fluence Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ FLNC traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.26. 1,553,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,393,747. Fluence Energy has a 12-month low of $13.03 and a 12-month high of $31.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.61 and a 200 day moving average of $19.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fluence Energy ( NASDAQ:FLNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $623.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.42 million. Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 8.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fluence Energy will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Fluence Energy from $59.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Susquehanna raised shares of Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Guggenheim downgraded Fluence Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fluence Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.76.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.