Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Short Interest Update

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 129,450,000 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the May 15th total of 118,840,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Ford Motor Price Performance

F stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.78. The company had a trading volume of 28,974,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,222,145. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.18. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $15.42. The company has a market capitalization of $47.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

In other Ford Motor news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $982,119.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 168,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,038,386.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ford Motor

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of F. Newport Trust Company LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 155,177,214 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,891,610,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667,808 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,661,675 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,068,596,000 after acquiring an additional 269,887 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,152,154 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $721,065,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522,965 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $475,899,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,108,825 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $473,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,408 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.